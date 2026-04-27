Men's Fashion: Charming Ways To Style Pink With Cues From Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor

As the world loosens its leashes, colours are no longer monopolised by genders or other societal norms. In the modern world, pink has established itself as a versatile and stylish colour in men’s fashion. A shade previously reserved for the female section of apparel has quietly taken over male closets, too. For those who still hesitate to wear the colour, Bollywood celebrities have often made appearances donning pink outfits to send a statement. From soft pastels to bold fuchsias, pink can add freshness, sophistication, and personality to any wardrobe. Here are some easy tips to ace pink fashion for men, without going overboard.

Go with easy shades

If you’re new to pink, begin with lighter tones like blush, salmon, or pastel pink. These shades are easy on the eyes and blend seamlessly with neutral colours like white, beige, grey, or navy. A light pink shirt paired with well-fitted trousers or jeans, like Aditya Roy Kapur, can create a clean and polished look perfect for both casual and semi-formal settings.



Pair it right like Ranbir Kapoor

The key to pulling off pink lies in smart colour combinations. Darker shades such as charcoal, navy blue, olive green, or even black can balance the brightness of pink. For instance, a pink shirt under a navy blazer creates a sharp, modern outfit. Similarly, pink t-shirts with denim jeans, like Ranbir Kapoor, offer a relaxed yet stylish vibe.

Tiger Shroff proves: A good fabric for a good fit

Fabric plays a major role in how pink looks on you. Linen and cotton fabrics in pink are ideal for summer, keeping you cool while adding a breezy charm. In contrast, structured fabrics like wool blends in deeper pink tones work well for formal wear. Always ensure your clothes fit well. An ill-fitted outfit can overshadow even the best colour choices.

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Layer it right like Varun Dhawan

Layering is a great way to incorporate pink without going overboard. You can wear a pink shirt under a neutral jacket or opt for a pink hoodie beneath a denim jacket for a trendy street-style look. This approach allows you to add colour without making it the sole focus. Like Varun Dhawan, you can also make the pink pop by simply teaming it with a neutral garment underneath.



Also read: Man Bag Is The Latest Fashion It Piece, See How Celebs Have Styled It

Accessorise like Ranveer Singh

If you’re still unsure about wearing pink clothing, start small with accessories. A pink tie, pocket square, or even sneakers can subtly introduce the colour into your outfit. These accents can uplift your overall look without feeling too bold. Like Ranveer Singh, you can team the look with a casual sports cap.