Met Gala 2022: From Theme To Host, A Guide To Fashion’s Biggest Gala Night

What started in 1948 as a society midnight supper, turned out to be Hollywood's 'biggest fashionable night' Met Gala. The gala night that witnesses some of the popular names stepping out in their sartorial outfits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. From stars walking around in themed-based outfits to the ones grabbing eyeballs on the red carpet, the Met Gala event is one of the most talked-about glitzy nights.

Met Gala is a fundraiser event and last year the evening earned more than a whopping $16.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute. Apart from being a fundraiser, the event also launches the annual spring fashion exhibit that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.

But it's the red carpet appearances that draw maximum attention of the fans and guests to watch a bevy of stars from different walks of life including films, music, fashion, sports, politics, and elsewhere to show their support for the campaign. With the Met Gala event this year taking place on May 2 (traditionally held on the first Monday in May), we have curated some information about the details of the upcoming event.

Who is hosting Met Gala 2022?

This year, after the pandemic that has eased its grip, the upcoming event is believed to be graced by a plethora of stars. This year, the slate of hosts includes Regina King, power couple Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Vogue’s Anna Wintour is supervising the whole shebang as she has since the ’90s.

What is the theme for Met Gala 2022?

Every year, the event becomes most exciting after the stars dress according to different themes. The Met Gala theme for this year is “Gilded glamour, white-tie."As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is the second of star curator Andrew Bolton’s two-part show exploring the roots of American style. This one will showcase some lesser-known designers, and also some top film directors, including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, host King, and last year’s Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

Does everyone follow the theme set for Met Gala 2022?

Well, not everyone echoes with the theme and goes forward with their choice of outfits for the big day. But expect some guests to have carefully researched the theme and to come in perfect sync with the exhibit.

What is the price for a Met Gala ticket?

Buying a ticket is not an option for the people or stars. Only famous or powerful stars get invited to the event.

How do stars get invited?

Generally, companies buy tables. A fashion label like Michael Kors would then host its desired celebrities, or fashion muses. But each paid seat reportedly costs around $35,000, though some guests are invited for free.

What are the criteria to get invited to Met Gala?

This year during the major event, 400 guests are believed to be gracing the event which is lower than pre-pandemic highs of 500-600. Newly minted Oscar or Grammy winners, for example — or fashion favorite like Chalamet, who wore white Converse shoes last year are some of the stars who get invited to the gala event.

(With AP inputs)

IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum