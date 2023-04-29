Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Excited To Collaborate With Prabal Gurung For Red Carpet Debut

Alia Bhatt was snapped at the Mumbai airport jetting off to New York City to attend the Met Gala 2023. She is all set for her debut at the biggest fashion event. Fans have been eager to see the Gangubai Kathiawadi star at the Met Ball and anticipation is high about her red carpet look. On social media, Alia expressed her excitement to meet Prabal Gurung. She is collaborating with the Nepali-American designer for her first-ever Met look.

Alia praised the fashion designer on Instagram and retweeted Prabal's post. Alongside it, she wrote, "Thank you, Prabal. Until then, bye." She also used a lot of happy and heart-shaped emojis in her post. Prabal confirmed Alia's attendance at the Met Gala. He said in his letter, "I'm looking forward to celebrating at the Met Gala with you soon." From billowing gowns to eco-friendly sarees, Alia's sense of style has perfectly reflected her personality. All eyes will be on her Met Gala look.

Others confirmed to be attending the Met Gala this year are Priyanka Chopra and Paris Hilton. Blake Lively, Donald Trump, Tim Gunn, Law Roach and Jonathan Majors will not be attending. Check out Alia's look as she jetted off to NYC for the Met Gala. She smiled for the paparazzi.

More About Met Gala Theme

The theme for this year has been announced as "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It is dedicated to the German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who was a frequent visitor to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. He passed away in 2019. With the Karl Lagerfeld theme, we can expect nothing less than cutting-edge fashion creations from the Met Gala attendees. Lagerfeld, famed for his bold and edgy designs, was a fashion industry legend whose impact can be felt to date.