MET Gala 2023: Karl Lagerfeld's Iconic Cat Choupette Lagerfeld Likely To Attend Event

Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette Lagerfeld will be attending the MET Gala event this year to honour the German fashion icon's notable work. The fashion designer died in 2019 and left behind his will to his furry friend. Reportedly, Karl's cat Choupette is represented by an agent and the fashion designer's former housekeeper looks after the daily chores of his cat daughter.

Choupette's agent exclusively confirmed to The Post that Karl's cat has been invited to this year's MET Gala. “She got the invitation,” the My Pet Agency owner said. He added, “It’s an event in honor of the legacy of Karl, and Choupette is obviously a central part of the legacy.”

Karl Lagerfeld met with his feline friend back in 2012 when he was pampering her in the absence of Baptiste Giabiconi, his model friend. As Baptiste had to leave for a vacation, he let Karl keep his cat as he grew fonder of her. Soon after, Choupette became the designer's favorite and rose to fame on the Internet.

More about Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette's relationship

Choupette has always accompanied Karl during his trips and business outings. She has pristine white fur with blue eyes and has 137k followers on her Instagram handle. Reportedly, Karl's furry friend loves relishing on caviar and king crab. Meanwhile, her social media fans are waiting to see her walk on the MET Gala red carpet. Check out some photos of Karl and his cat together:

More on MET Gala 2023

MET Gala 2023 will take place on May 1, 2023, and the theme of this year's fashion exhibition will be "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The dress code of MET Gala is "in honour of Karl" and attendees will pay homage to the designer for his notable works. Throughout his life, Karl has worked with famous designers like Chanel, Balmain, Fendi, and more. Therefore, over 150 pieces of his work will be put on display in the exhibition. The MET Gala 2023 will take place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Even though the guest list of MET Gala has not been announced, Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the event after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.