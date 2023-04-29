Met Gala 2023: BLACKPINK Jennie, Rose Snapped In New York City Ahead Of Fashion Event

BLACKPINK, the tremendously popular K-pop girl group who made their debut in 2016, has been making waves in the international music scene. Jennie Kim and Rosé, two of the group's members, were recently pictured at the New York City airport, almost confirming that they will be attending the Met Gala this year. This will be Rose's second time at the Met Ball, while Jennie's red carpet debut.

At the JFK Airport, the two idols made an appearance wearing hoodies and sunglasses, looking at ease. Rosé, in particular, wore trousers, a hoodie, and a beanie, while Jennie flaunted her laid-back style with a crop-top hoodie and low-rise sweatpants. Their casual looks were loved by the fans before they slip into haute couture.

One of the major evnets in the fashion world is the Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, which attracts the most notable public figures, designers, and celebrities on the red carpet. The annual theme of the event dictates the dress code, and guests go all out to make a statement with their outfits. From India, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will be attending.

The date of Met Gala 2023 has already been decided, and the theme has been revealed to be: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It is dedicated to the iconic German fashion designer who was a frequent visitor to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. He passed away in 2019. All guests will pay tribute to him with their outfits and styling.

If Jennie Kim goes to the Met Gala, it will be her first time attending the event. It will be Rose's second time at the Met Gala. They would surely look to make a statement on the red carpet with their distinctive sense of style and edgy attitude, grabbing the attention of both fans and fashion enthusiasts.

BLACKPINK's professional life

BLACKPINK's members have captivated fans throughout North America, Europe, South Korea, and parts of Asia during their Born Pink World Tour. They will continue their tour through Mexico, Asia, and Australia after giving a standout performance at Coachella 2023. Their Coachella gig went viral on social media.