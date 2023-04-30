Met Gala 2023: From Punk To Karl Lagerfeld, Themes Over The Years

Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Celebrities, fashion icons, and designers from all over the world attend the event, which is distinguished by its lavish outfits and outrageous themes. Over the past 10 years, the Met Gala has seen some incredible themes which have sparked a wide range of gorgeous styles and trends.

The theme for this year is announced as "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". It is dedicated to the legandary German fashion designer who was very frequent visitor to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. He passed away in 2019. With the Karl Lagerfeld theme, we can expect nothing less than cutting-edge fashion creations from the Met Gala. Ahead of Met Gala on May 1, a look at the event's theme in the past years.

MET GALA THEME FOR PAST 10 YEAR

2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Met Gala 2022 theme explored the history of American fashion, from the 18th century to the present day. The theme was "Gilded Glamour and White Tie", inspired by New York's Gilded Age, a period of lavish wealth and style in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The event showcased how they celebrate the American style and creativity.

2021: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

In 2021, the Met Gala returned after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The theme celebrated American fashion and its impact on global style, with many guests opting for bold, patriotic colors and design. The theme encouraged designers and attendees to explore the diversity, creativity, and history of American fashion. The event also aimed to support the American fashion industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

2019: Camp: Notes on Fashion

2019 theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," inspired by Susan Sontag's essay "Notes on Camp". The theme celebrated the art of exaggeration and theatricality, with attendees donning outrageous outfits, exaggerated shapes and over-the-top accessories. The theme was a nod to the quee culture and its influence on mainstream fashion.

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

2018 theme was chosen to explore the relationship between fashion and Catholicism, and the influence of religious iconography on fashion design. The theme inspired guests to wear extravagent and daring outfits, with many opting for elaborate headpieces and gowns adorned with crosses and other religious symbols. The theme sparked both admiration and controversy, with some criticizing it for appropriating religious symbolism for commercial purposes.

2017: Rei Kawakubo/ Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between

In 2017, the theme honored the work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, founder of the label Comme des Garçons. It encouraged guests to explore the concept of the "in-between," such as the space between boundaries and the fusion of different artistic mediums. Many celebrities embraced the avant-grade theme, wearing bold and unconventional outfits on the red carpet.

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

In 2016, Met Gala explored the intersection of fashion and technology, showcasing how designers used both handcrafted and machine-made techniques to create intricate and innovative pieces. It inspired a range of futuristic and avant-grade outfits on the red carpet. Many celebs embracing metallic, cutouts, and other technological elements in their ensembles.

2015: China: Through the Looking Glass

In 2015 Met Gala explored the influence of Chinese aesthetics and their impact on Western fashion. The theme inspired many guests to incorporate Chinese-inspired motifs into their outfits, such as dragon embroidery, traditional silk fabrics, and ornate headpieces. Some celebrities, however, faced criticism for cultural appropriation and insensitivity in their outfit choices.

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion

In 2014 Met Gala honor the Legendary Anglo-American couturier. James was known for his intricate, sculptural designs that emphasized the female form. Theme inspired celebrites to don elegant and classic ensembles, featuring luxurious fabrics and intricate drapery. The event also showcased an exhibition of James' work, highlighting his lasting impact on fashion.

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture

2013 theme was inspired by the punk rock movement and its impact on fashion. Guests celebrated the influence of punk culture on high fashion. Many celebrities and fashion icons embraced the theme and arrived in daring and rebellious outfits, with many opting for leather jackets, studded accessories, and bold makeup.

2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

2012 Met Gala was inspired by Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli and her conversation with Miuccia Prada. Thery explored the similarities and differences in their design approaches and celebrated their contributions to the fashion industry. Celebrities and guests at the event were encouraged to dress in accordance with the theme.

Over the past 10 years, the Met Gala themes have explored a wide range of topics, from cultural influences to religious iconography to the art of fashion itself. Each theme has inspired a unique array of stunning looks and has helped to cement the Met Gala's reputation as one of the most important events in the fashion calendar. Met Gala celebrates the creativity, art, and culture.