Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid Excited To Celebrate Karl Lagerfeld At This Year's Event

The Met recently enunciated the pulse of its theme for the gala this year - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, as being in its truest sense, an ode to the fashion visionary. Model Gigi Hadid, a regular at the annual fashion ball, recently shared pictures of a tribute, already in motion, in the month running up to the Met Gala. She also expressed excitement regarding the opportunity to honour his work at the global event scheduled for next month.

Gigi's fashion homage to Karl Lagerfeld

The model took to her Instagram handle to post three photos capturing the essence of Karl Lagerfeld, presaging the kind of inspired looks one can expect to witness at the Met Gala next month. The photo shoot, with photographer Annie Leibovitz behind the camera, was shot at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France. In the caption, Gigi expressed gratitude at having had the opportunity in the past to work alongside Karl Lagerfeld, calling it an honour.



Gigi signed off, saying she was excited to take this tribute live, at the Met Gala next month, seemingly confirming her presence there. Part of Gigi's caption read, "Being a small part in Karl’s grand legacy, and experiencing his genius, humor, and warmth, is an honor of my life. We miss him so much. Excited to celebrate his creative world at the Met Gala next month".

Paying tribute to Karl

One of the 3 images featured Gigi in a bejeweled asymmetrical bodycon with pearl-studded reams running down her legs. What stood out in the high-fashion shot, is the dress extending to her neck to form a shimmery dickey neck guarded by a starched white collar. Tilting her blonde hair back, Gigi casually carried an outurned bejewled coat in her hand.

The structured collar is a direct reference to Lagerfeld's personal look, which without fail always featured them. A second image featured Gigi standing alongside Naomi Campbell and Natalia Vodianova, under the L'Immortalite Devancent le Temps statue. Their attires contrasted the muted teal colour on the historic statue.



Gigi could be seen wearing a sheer coat suit paired with a mid-lenght sheer skirt, in a busy broze pattern. Naomi Campbell struck a powerful pose in a white satin Greecian gown. Natalia's satin gown in ivory basts of a draped slit tied in at the waist. The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld through its theme, on May 1.