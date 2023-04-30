Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid Pens Emotional Note For Karl Lagerfeld, Says 'He Is Missed'

Ahead of this year's Met Gala, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram account to remember the man of the hour, the late Karl Lagerfeld. Across two stories, Gigi expressed the honour she felt in having known the fashion visionary personally. Gigi's remembrance post also carried a rare picture of the two together.

Gigi remembers Karl Lagerfeld

A night before the Met museum officially rolls out its red carpet, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram stories to express her fondness for Karl Lagerfeld. The Met Gala, this year, will be honouring the legendary German designer by paying homage through its themed exhibition, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Sharing a black and white image of the late designer, Gigi's tone appeared to be emotional as she affirmed how everybody would gather soon to celebrate him. She wrote, "Tomorrow we celebrate Karl at the Met Gala," followed by a white heart.



Gigi's next story featured a throwback picture of her alongside Karl, as both figures posed against a decked fireplace. While Gigi was dressed in an embroidered cape-dress featuring abstract forest motifs in jet black and baby pink. Karl, taking a detour from his signature black and white looks, was seen in an azure blue coat. The starched collars, fingerless gloves, wide frame glasses and powdered ponytail stay frozen in time.

Gigi's caption expressed her gratitude in having known the man personally also affirming her excitement to see how the various fashion houses would interpret the theme this year. She concluded her note by stating how she was also looking forward to see the Met exhibition. Her poignant note read, "I feel so lucky to have experienced this legend! He is so very missed .... I can't wait to see all the fashion houses pay tribute to him creatively !! && of course so excited to see the @metmuseum new exhibit 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' ".

Gigi's previous tribute

Gigi Hadid had also previously paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld through a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz. One of the photographed images feature Gigi dressed in a bejeweled take on Karl's iconic signature style. The Paris shoot featured several other big banner models also joining in for the tribute.