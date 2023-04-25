Met Gala 2023: Penelope Cruz, Lily-Rose Depp In Karl Lagerfeld Designs In Past

Quick links:
Penelope and Chanel favourite famously debuted her blunt bangs at the 2019 Met Gala, dressed in this tiered black and white gown. The fitted backless gown fringed into dual bell-shaped tiers.
Chanel House Ambassador Lily-Rose Depp, walked the 2021 Met red carpet in this Karl Lagerfeld design featuring a ballet pink sequinned co-ord set with black rhinestone and velvet detailing.
Cara Delevingne, was a Sci-Fi metallic dreamscape, with her foil-grey pantsuit. It was embroidered with geometric floral mirror work. Her muted metallic skull cap completed the visual.
Kristen Stewart channeled a 50s barbie with a slight rodeo touch. The ruffled fringes in chrome pink wrapped right around her back with the coiffed blonde hair making the look retro.
2011 was a big year for Blake as she stepped out in Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld in tow. The Greecian beige number with a shimmery bodice was a subtle ode to the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty theme.
Ditching the gowns and capes for a true and blue mini, Dakota Johnson's 2015 Met Gala look featured geometric silver work sheathing the entire straightforward silhouette.
Walking the Met red carpet for Chanel in 2018, Yara Shahidi wore a silver-beaded halter midi-gown flanked by pale pink tiered ruffles on either side. The derby hat added a retro touch to the look.
Lily Collins' 2015 Met Gala look, comprised of a puff-sleeved sheer blouse in black paired with a layered tulle skirt in white. The skirt melted into shades of navy adorned with embroidered flowers.
Anna Wintour's 2019 Met outing featured an ostrich-feathered jacket paired with an A-line gown with extensive playful beadwork. The blush-on-blush monochrome worked well with Anna's signature hair.