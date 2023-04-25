Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Penelope Cruz, Lily-Rose Depp In Karl Lagerfeld Designs In Past

With the Met Gala this year all set to honour Karl Lagerfeld, with their theme, here is taking a look at some notable designs by the visionary worn at the Met.

Aalokitaa Basu
Penelope Cruz
1/10
penelopecruzoficial/Instagram

Penelope and Chanel favourite famously debuted her blunt bangs at the 2019 Met Gala, dressed in this tiered black and white gown. The fitted backless gown fringed into dual bell-shaped tiers.

Lily-Rose Deep
2/10
@CHANEL/Twitter

Chanel House Ambassador Lily-Rose Depp, walked the 2021 Met red carpet in this Karl Lagerfeld design featuring a ballet pink sequinned co-ord set with black rhinestone and velvet detailing.

Cara Delevingne
3/10
@caradelevingne/Instagram, Chanel

Cara Delevingne, was a Sci-Fi metallic dreamscape, with her foil-grey pantsuit. It was embroidered with geometric floral mirror work. Her muted metallic skull cap completed the visual.

Kristen Stewart
4/10
ANI

Kristen Stewart channeled a 50s barbie with a slight rodeo touch. The ruffled fringes in chrome pink wrapped right around her back with the coiffed blonde hair making the look retro.

Blake Lively
5/10
Bauer Griffin, AP

2011 was a big year for Blake as she stepped out in Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld in tow. The Greecian beige number with a shimmery bodice was a subtle ode to the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty theme.

Dakota Johnson
6/10
@DakotaJBRA/Twitter, AP

Ditching the gowns and capes for a true and blue mini, Dakota Johnson's 2015 Met Gala look featured geometric silver work sheathing the entire straightforward silhouette.

Yara Shahidi
7/10
yarashahidi/Instagram

Walking the Met red carpet for Chanel in 2018, Yara Shahidi wore a silver-beaded halter midi-gown flanked by pale pink tiered ruffles on either side. The derby hat added a retro touch to the look.

Lily Collins
8/10
@faveslooks/Twitter

Lily Collins' 2015 Met Gala look, comprised of a puff-sleeved sheer blouse in black paired with a layered tulle skirt in white. The skirt melted into shades of navy adorned with embroidered flowers. 

Anna Wintour
9/10
AP

Anna Wintour's 2019 Met outing featured an ostrich-feathered jacket paired with an A-line gown with extensive playful beadwork. The blush-on-blush monochrome worked well with Anna's signature hair. 

Lily Allen
10/10
@CHANEL/Twitter, lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen attended last year's Met in a straight cut gown featured multi-coloured horizontal embroidery tapering down to pale pink ostrich-feather detailing, a Chanel house staple. 

