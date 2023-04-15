Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Penelope Cruz To Lily-Rose Depp, Celebrities In Karl Lagerfeld Designs

Ahead of the Met Gala in May honouring Karl Lagerfeld, here is a trip down memory lane showing celebrities in the visionary's designs.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Lily-Rose Depp
1/5
lilyrose_depp/Instagram

Lily-Rose Depp, a Chanel loyalist and Karl Lagerfeld muse, was a 'Chanel bride' in 2017, in this ruffle extravaganza in blush pink, reminiscent of a rose garden. 

Cara Delevingne
2/5
caradelevingne/Instagram , Jamie McCarthy

Cara Delevingne, was a Sci-Fi metallic dreamscape, with her foil-grey pant suit, embroidered with geometric floral mirror work. Her muted metallic skull cap, completed the visual.

Anna Wintour
3/5
Just Jared

Fashion royalty Anna Wintour wore a Karl Lagerfeld design in pristine pink with a layered feather coat making the otherwise conservative gown fashion-camp.

Penelope Cruz
4/5
penelopecruzofficial/Instagram

Penelope Cruz walked the last Karl Lagerfeld show, donning this Alpine-inspired ensemble in snow white. The apres-ski look boasts of both ruffles and feathers, complete with the iconic Chanel bow.

Blake Lively
5/5
Just Jared

Blake Lively from the Gossip Girl era, circa 2011, was photographed with Karl himself, in one of his creations. A mirror work-heavy sheer bodycon, finds fluidity with a muted cross-body drape. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Baisakhi 2023: Traditional dishes to celebrate the harvest festival

Baisakhi 2023: Traditional dishes to celebrate the harvest festival
Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's lesser known siblings

Siblings Day 2023: Meet Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar's lesser known siblings