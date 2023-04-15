Met Gala 2023: Penelope Cruz To Lily-Rose Depp, Celebrities In Karl Lagerfeld Designs

Quick links:
Lily-Rose Depp, a Chanel loyalist and Karl Lagerfeld muse, was a 'Chanel bride' in 2017, in this ruffle extravaganza in blush pink, reminiscent of a rose garden.
Cara Delevingne, was a Sci-Fi metallic dreamscape, with her foil-grey pant suit, embroidered with geometric floral mirror work. Her muted metallic skull cap, completed the visual.
Fashion royalty Anna Wintour wore a Karl Lagerfeld design in pristine pink with a layered feather coat making the otherwise conservative gown fashion-camp.
Penelope Cruz walked the last Karl Lagerfeld show, donning this Alpine-inspired ensemble in snow white. The apres-ski look boasts of both ruffles and feathers, complete with the iconic Chanel bow.