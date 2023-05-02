Met Gala 2023: Nicole Kidman Arrives In Style, Dua Lipa Pays Perfect Ode To Karl Lagerfeld

Met gala is the biggest night in fashion and one of the most photographed events in the world. This time the theme centers on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was an impactful figure in the world of luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. Nicole Kidman arrived with her husband Keith Urban. Co-chair Dua Lipa also marked her presence. All attendees arrived decked in their own interpretations of the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive at the Met

Nicole Kidman trailed her way to the iconic Met museum steps in an elaborate pale white gown, assisted by her husband Keith Urban. Nicole Kidman's gown featured a fitted sheer bodice with vertical glitter work trailing into a high-low hem. The trailing shoulders and extensively feathered train added a regal touch to the look. Keith Urban was seen dressed in a vintage-style coat with a slight train.

Co-chair Dua Lipa arrives at the Met

Dua Lipa arrived looking grand in a tweed ballgown with a corset-shaped bodice. Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa wore a Tiffany diamond around her neck that she called “very special” and that she hoped shimmered for the night. The singer’s cream-coloured dress with subtle black bordering - the perfect ode to Karl Lagerfeld, by Chanel from 1992, was also “very, very special”. She admitted it has been on her mood boards ever since Claudia Schiffer wore the gown on the runway for its debut, although hers had a matching hat.

The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year by centring their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme goes as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses will be attending the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their interpretations of the theme. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.