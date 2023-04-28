Every year, popular personalities in the entertainment and fashion industries congregate at one of the most anticipated fashion events in the world, the Met Gala, to display their originality and sense of style. Alia Bhatt is said to be making her red carpet debut this year. She is rumoured to be walking the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung design. Before the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, know the Indian celebs who have been at the Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is known for being red carpet ready. In 2017, when she attended the Met Gala with Nick Jonas and all eyes travelled towards her. This year too, she has confirmed attending the Met Ball and it will be interesting to see how turns up on the red carpet

Priyanka had her own red carpet with her 20-foot-long train in Ralph Lauren trench coat. She completed her look with earrings, a top knot and black ankle boots. In contrast, Nick was dressed sharp in a black-and-white art deco jacquard tuxedo jacket, black tuxedo pants, and patent leather slippers.

The following year, Priyanka embraced the met theme with her stunning look. She wore a custom crimson velvet gown by Ralph Lauren which had a high neck and a long train. The dress featured gold beading and embroidery. She accessorised her look with a gold crown and a pair of ruby earrings.

In 2019, Priyanka wore a custom Dior gown that featured a sheer bodice with plunging neckline and a feathered skirt. The dress was covered in silver sequin and matching cape that was draped over her shoulder. Completing her look with silver shoes, multi-strand necklace, purple drop earrings and styling her hair in afro-curls, Priyanka turned heads at the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone

In addition to Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone debuted at the Met Gala in 2017. Deepika formed an intriguing asymmetrical silhouette as she wore a Tommy Hilfiger custom-made pearlescent satin slip gown with jewelled straps that were knit together at the back.

Deepika wowed the Met Gala fans in a red Prabal Gurung gown the following year. The head-turning fashion moment was completed by the side-swept tail and an A-line bodice. However, this year, Deepika has not confirmed if she will attending the Met Gala or not.

The next year, Deepika dressed up as a princess in a soft, baby pink gown. The Piku actress donned a strapless, voluminous Zac Posen gown that was custom made for her, accentuating her contours with a structured bodice and dramatic train. She completed her look with bold earrings and a hair band covered in jewels.

Natasha Poonawala

Natasha Poonawala, an Indian philanthropist and socialite, has attended Met Gala three times and dazzled each time with her look and confidence. It is uncertain whether she will walk the red carpet at Met Gala this year or not. Let's take a look back at her best red carpet looks at the Met Ball.

In 2018, Natasha graced the red carpet in Prabal Gurung's white, off-shoulder gown with quirky prints. She completed her look with voluminous hair and highlighted her cheekbones with classic red hue. She posed with confidence and impressed the fashion world with her choice of outfits.

Natasha made a statement in a icy blue crystal, embellished gown by Peter Dundas. The dress featured intricate detailing and detachable draped skirt and elegant silver belt around it that added an extra touch of glamour. She completed the look with a diamond mangtika, sleek up-do, statement earrings and tied-up shoes.

Natasha's third appearance at Met Gala in 2022 turned heads. She gave a desi twist to her stunning appearance. Natasha arrived wearing an exquisite Sabyasachi saree. She paired it with Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, made her debut at the Met Gala red carpet in an eye-catching beige Christian Dior couture. Isha accessorized this dress with some chunky earrings and a clutch. Even though her look was simple, she stood out with her effortess styling.

In the following year, Isha made a mark with an elegant Prabal Gurung gown. The pale violet, form-fitting gown featured a dramatic train and a plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage. She completed the look with minimal jewellery and sleek hair.

Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy, an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist, also made her debut appearance at the Met Gala in 2022. At the fashion event, she stunned in a black and gold ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock. The dress featured intricate beading and embroidery, and she completed the look with statement earrings and bold makeup. It will be interesting to see how Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut will be like.