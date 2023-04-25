Met Gala 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Deepika Padukone, Gemma Chan In Prabal Gurung Outfits

Quick links:
Michelle Yeoh walked the coveted Met Gala red carpet last year in this hand-draped mint green upcycled silk fluted gown. The monochrome took on some drama with a cape trailing from the low shoulders.
The same year singer Camila Cabello wore a choli gown in white silk. The hand draped skirt carried a massive bell-flower motif with minute hand-cut and hand-painted flowers.
Gemma Chan's 2021 tribute to Anna May Wong featured a velvet mini with an embroidered dragon motif in pearl and silver beads. The cascading jade skirt created a dreamy train for the tribute.
Mindy Kaling kept it bright and fresh in a simple pleated chiffon gown in neon-lilac. Asymmetrical capes cascaded from her shoulders, fastened with a bouquet of violet roses on each side.
Dressed in crimson, Venus William's made a worthy splash at the Met in 2021 with her silk faille and silk Duchesse satin gown with the signature Prabal Gurung train adding some drama.
Camila Mendes is easy on the eyes in this one-of-a-kind canary yellow and sky blue combination. The ostrich-feathered skirt marries well with the jubilant bow at the back, melting in to a short train.
Deepika Padukone's svelte hand-draped crepe gown flows with the side-swept train and blooms at the shoulder with a double loop. The slick wet hair and hefty red pout make for a fiery Met outing.
Going the ballgown route in pale violet, Isha Ambani's look features a hand-embroidered crystal bodice is complemented by a layered tulle skirt with subtle ostrich-feather detailing.
Emily Ratajkowski walked the red carpet in and with Prabal Gurung, in this dual-tone evening gown silhouette with a plunging back fastened by the daring hip-high slit.