Milan Fashion Week 2020: Smudged Mascara To Blunt Hair; 6 Major Fashion Trends Spotted

Milan Fashion Week is a fashion trade show that takes place in Milan, Italy. The fashion week takes place semi-annually every year. The winter event of Milan Fashion Week is conducted in February or March whereas the summer event is conducted in September or October. Italian designers leave no stone unturned and push their boundaries to put up the best fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week every year. Here are six major trends of the Milan Fashion Week 2020 this year for fashion inspiration.

Smudging Mascara

Smudging Mascara is one of the biggest trend observed in this Milan Fashion Week 2020. The models were seen donning mascara which was purposely smudged in a tear-stained shape.

Bold Lips

Another trend observed in Milan Fashion Week 2020 was bold lips. Models were seen donning classic red, crimson shade lip colours.

Blunt Hair Cut

Blunt hair was another trend which gave the message that no layers in hair will make things easer always.

ALSO READ| US Fashion Institute Sparks Outrage For Using 'questionable' Accessories

Artsy Hair with Graphics

Graphics on hair got major attention as it was quirky and innovative.

(Image Credits: Corey Tenold)

ALSO READ| Urvashi Rautela's White Outfits Are #goals For All Fashion Enthusiasts; Check It Out

Minimal makeup is a new trend

Bare skin is beautiful. Models were seen following the concept of minimalism in makeup during Milan Fashion Week 2020.

ALSO READ| Milan Fashion Week 2020: Gucci Model Stages Mental Health Protest

Experimental and Intricate Updos

Models were seen experimenting with buns featuring intricate braids during Milan Fashion Week 2020. Headbands were also added to their hairstyle.

ALSO READ| Jade Goody's Son Makes Runway Debut At Milan Fashion Week 2020, Calls It A 'dream Come True'