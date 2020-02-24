Urvashi Rautela's White Outfits Are #goals For All Fashion Enthusiasts; Check It Out

Urvashi Rautela is a Bollywood diva who never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. She is one actor who is not a risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her looks. The actor is a true trendsetter. Her unique fashion choices have time and again dazzled us. Last seen in Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela sure knows the art of charming her fans.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and is the only Asian actor to have her own Instagram filter. Her un-conventional and alluring red-carpet looks are truly inspiring. But one thing we can't fail to notice is Urvashi's obsession with the colour white.

The actor's Instagram is filled with her pictures in white outfits. Take a look at how she oozes oodles of glamour in these wondrous white outfits.

Urvashi Rautela wondrous white outfits to take fashion inspiration from

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in this knee-high white ruffled dress. She wore it for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She looks stunning in these white denim shorts and printed crop top.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black and white striped dress. Her matching stilettos are adding more glam to her overall look.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She looks uber-chic in this casual white dress with matching sneakers.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi dazzles like a diva in this scintillating white gown with meticulous silver details. She wore this alluring dress for IIFA 2019 Awards ceremony.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The actor sizzles in this co-ord outfit like a boss-lady.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

