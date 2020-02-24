The Debate
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Urvashi Rautela's White Outfits Are #goals For All Fashion Enthusiasts; Check It Out

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela is a fashionista in real life. Known for her glamorous outfits, take a look at the time she impressed us with her beguiling white outfits.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a Bollywood diva who never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. She is one actor who is not a risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her looks. The actor is a true trendsetter. Her unique fashion choices have time and again dazzled us. Last seen in Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela sure knows the art of charming her fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Read: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and is the only Asian actor to have her own Instagram filter. Her un-conventional and alluring red-carpet looks are truly inspiring. But one thing we can't fail to notice is Urvashi's obsession with the colour white.

The actor's Instagram is filled with her pictures in white outfits. Take a look at how she oozes oodles of glamour in these wondrous white outfits. 

Urvashi Rautela wondrous white outfits to take fashion inspiration from

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in this knee-high white ruffled dress. She wore it for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She looks stunning in these white denim shorts and printed crop top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Read: Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Urvashi looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black and white striped dress. Her matching stilettos are adding more glam to her overall look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She looks uber-chic in this casual white dress with matching sneakers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Read: Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi dazzles like a diva in this scintillating white gown with meticulous silver details. She wore this alluring dress for IIFA 2019 Awards ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The actor sizzles in this co-ord outfit like a boss-lady.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Read:Lesser-known-facts About Urvashi Rautela That You Probably Didn't Know About; Read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

Published:
COMMENT
