Jade Goody's Son Makes Runway Debut At Milan Fashion Week, Calls It A 'dream Come True'

Television star Jade Goody’s son recently made his runway debut at the Milan Fashion Week. The 16-year-old Bobby Brazier seemed very excited about the opportunity that he was presented with. The recently-turned model posted several photos on Instagram from the Dolce & Gabbana’s show at Teatro Metropol in Milan.

The actor captioned the image and mentioned his determination of wanting to be a model. He wrote, “Six months ago I said give me three years I’ll be doing fashion week”. The model seemed extremely determined and happy with his work after being in preparation for a while.

He also went on to thank the brand Dolce & Gabbana for the incredible opportunity. He called it a dream come true and showed his gratitude even further. Brazier was seen wearing pieces from the Italian fashion houses autumn/winter 2020 collection. He wore a corduroy blazer, matching suit trousers and a white shirt that featured an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana logo on its collar. To finish off the look, he wore a pair of lace-up black boots and carried a leather satchel.

It was discovered last year that the young model had signed a contract with a popular modelling agency known for managing top models in the past. Recently in December the teenager appeared in his first magazine spread for Male Model Scene wearing a Balenciaga coat. Bobby mentioned in an interview with a popular fashion magazine that he is having fun and is happy to get a chance to work in a field he really likes.

