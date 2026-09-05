Miss World 2026 Grand Finale: As Nikita Porwal Compete For Crown Know Date, Time, Streaming Details For India Viewers

Nikita Porwal, who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2024, is making India proud by representing the country at Miss World 2026. She has reached the finals, which are taking place in Vietnam, and as the stage is set, we know that Indian viewers are excited to watch the beauty pageant. So, we have listed the details that will help you know when and where you can watch the competition online.

Miss World 2026 Grand Finale: Date & Time

Miss World 2025 winner Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand will crown her successor, the 73rd Miss World, today, September 5, at 5:30 PM IST.

Miss World 2026 Grand Finale: Streaming Platform

Indians can watch the beauty pageant live on JioHotstar.

Miss World 2026 Grand Finale: Contestants

Among the contestants competing alongside Nikita are Olivija Sponovskis of Australia, Samanzar Sayeed of Bangladesh, Gabriela Botelho of Brazil, Indira Ampiot of France, Audrey Bianca Callista of Indonesia, Yui Kawana of Japan, Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia, Luna Luitel of Nepal, Asia Rose Simpson of the Philippines and Grace Richardson of England.

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Who is Nikita Porwal?

She hails from Madhya Pradesh and before entering the world of beauty pageants, she began her career as a television anchor and later worked in theatre.

Ahead of the finale, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video along with a long note expressing her excitement and reflecting on the support she received from India. An excerpt from her caption reads, "One last sleep before the Miss World finale tomorrow. And tonight, I want to leave this thought here. As I close my eyes tonight, I do so knowing there is a country of 1.4 billion hearts cheering for me, believing in me, praying for me and sending their love all the way to Vietnam. That feeling is bigger than anything I can put into words."

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