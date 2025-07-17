Monsoon 2025 Trend Alert: Butter Yellow Is A Bollywood Approved Wardrobe Essential You Simply Cannot Ignore

Fresh, easy, and universally flattering – it is no surprise that butter yellow is the shade of the moment. This lighter, brighter shade of yellow is perfect for the summer and monsoon to bring the happy, cheery vibes to your wardrobe. The best part? The trend is 100% Bollywood approved as we have seen several tinsel town beauties rocking this shade, be it for casual wear or a saree. Clearly, this mellow yellow does not disappoint!

Alia Bhatt

If summer could be captured in one dress, this would probably be it. Alia has expertly this easy-breezy summer dress with small floral print with minimal jewellery and makeup.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya has clearly set the bridal trend of the year with this jaw-dropping Manish Malhotra number. She wore this dripping-crystal saree for the premiere of her first film and since then it has gone rightfully viral.

Ananya Pandey

Shanaya's real-life bestie also seems to be a fan of the color. Ananya Pandey was recently seen living the Italian dream in a simple yet chic butter yellow number that screams casual charm.

Manushi Chillar

For the promotions of her move Maalik, Manushi was seen in this stunning saree that stole the spotlight. Some contrasting earrings and a sleek hair-do completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor

Leave it to the OG fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, to show everyone how it's done! Sonam Kapoor in this Givenchy piece is what high fashion dreams are made of.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa definitely wins some extra points for bringing two of hottest trend, butter yellow and pantsuits, together.

Wamiqa Gabbi

The ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ actress in this stunning ensemble is a vision to behold. From the fresh hue to the exquisite embroidery to the on-point styling, Wamiqa is owning the look.

Nushrat Bharucha

You said casual glam, we heard Nushrat Bharucha in this butter yellow dress! Poolside glam, resort style, beach perfect – call it what you want, we simply call it breathtaking.

Trimpti Dimri