Mrunal Thakur Ups The Glamour Quotient On Cannes 2023 Red Carpet In Hood Couture

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram handle to share a series of new pictures from her second look for the 76th Festival de Cannes. This time, the actor sported a bespoke Anamika Khanna ensemble in heavy tones of ivory and beige. The standout detail on the look, soon to debut at the red carpet for day 3, was the short hemmed number's hood, which rose from around Mrunal's waist to her temples.

The high-collared silhouette also featured an asymmetrical hem which briefly touched the ground in a trail down the front. Mrunal complimented the muted tones of her Anamika Khanna number with drop pearl earrings and smoky brown eyes. Mrunal finished off the look with a pair of nude pumps.

More on the Anamika Khanna number



Mrunal's Anamika Khanna number was actually a two-piece silhouette. The bodice featured a flower-embroidered high-collar neck followed by slim sheer panels which had further patchwork embroidery on them. The hem for the bodice ended at her waist slightly baring her midriff. The asymmetrical skirt had a draped appearance with a dramatic high-low hem. While the skirt draped heavy on the right, it rose on the left, twisting by the waist to turn in to the standout detail of the ensemble - the hood. Mrunal's nude pumps were from Louboutin while the pearl drop earrings were from Amigos Rizwan.

Mrunal at Cannes



This is Mrunal's third look for the 76th Festival de Cannes. Marking her debut this year, Mrunal has successfully experimented with all three appearances so far. The first look featured a swimsuit paired with a bling blazer and sheer lace pants. Mrunal's second appearance was a stitched Falguni and Shane Peacock saree gown in beaded blush lavender. Mrunal's most experimental look so far is her latest Anamika Khanna number - an elaborate and ornate display of "hooded glamour couture" as the Cannes debutante mentioned in her post.

The ongoing 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet on May 16. The 11-day long gala, a celebration of cinema and art, sees numerous big names grace the French Riviera and walk the red carpet. Mrunal is among the several celebrity faces debuting this year.