Andrea Kevichusa Dons Traditional Necklace Reminiscent Of Nagaland's Culture At Cannes

Actress Andrea Kevichusa represented her state Nagaland in the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She made made her Bollywood debut with the film Anek. Recently, the model-actress took to Instagram to share her experience of attending the French film festival.

After attending the screening of Natalie Portman-starrer May December, Andrea penned a sweet note for her caption that said, "Cannes Film Festival, ‘23. Premiere of May December, directed by Todd Haynes. Honoured and thrilled to have been given the opportunity to represent Nagaland. Cannes was such a beautiful experience and I am extremely grateful I could attend". Soon after, a fan commented, "Was eagerly waiting for your pictures from Cannes 😍 finallyyyyyyyyyy...... Sooooo beautiful." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Andrea, looking so good!❤️ All the best, shine on."

In the pictures posted by Andrea Kevichusa, she can be seen wearing a shimmery black dress teamed with sheer stockings and matching footwear. Her dress featured sheer detailing around the collar. The actress accessorised her look with what appears to be a traditional, bead-woven Konyak neckpiece from Nagaland. The Konyak neckpiece worn by Andrea was in vibrant shades of yellow, black, white, brown and mustard yellow. Along with this, she wore a matching earring to complement her look. She styled her hair into a mid-partition look and wore dewy makeup. She also carried a matching handbag on the red carpet as she posed for the cameras. Check the post below.

About Andrea Kevichusa

Andrea Kevichusa made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Anek last year. Along with Andrea, filmmaker Kivini Shohe also represented Nagaland at Cannes 2023. The accomplished director acted as the jury chairperson for the 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala. She was also part of the jury in the 5th edition of the South Asian Film Festival, Kolkata, in 2022.