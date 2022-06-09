Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Menu: Paneer Pattani, Biryani & More Dishes Served

South star Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored couples in the South film industry. After a whirlwind romance for seven years, the couple recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of their close family and friends. While pictures and videos of the couple's wedding are still not disclosed and fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the ceremony, the menu of the couple's wedding recently got leaked on the internet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding is one of the most awaited affairs for their fans. The couple has tied the knot in Chennai in the attendance of many celebrities, including megastar Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Boney Kapoor, Atlee, and Vijay Sethupathi. While the couple managed to keep their wedding photos guarded, a picture of their wedding menu is currently surfacing on the internet. Seemingly the couple has handpicked some delicacies from both Tamil Nadu and Kerala for their intimate wedding.

The menu added some scrumptious vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies such as Kathal (jackfruit) biriyani, Aviyal, Mor Kozhambu, Paneer Pattani, Chicken Chettinad Curry, Chepakezhangu Puli Kozhambu, Kai Porichathu, Sambar Sadham, Poondu Milagu Rasam, Vegetable Raita and a lot more. The dessert section had Badam Halwa, Elaneer Payasam, and Ice Cream (cart).

Vignesh Shivan's heartfelt note for Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara first met on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015 and began dating shortly after that. Ahead of their wedding in Chennai, Vignesh Shivan penned a heartfelt note for his now-wife, Nayanthara. He took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos with the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star and expressed his love for her. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s (heart emoji). thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers !" He further added, "Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! Nayanthara ! My Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !" "Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends," he concluded.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial