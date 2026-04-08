Not Just As 'Bagwati' In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, The Iconic Berkin Has Also Featured In These Popular Movies And Shows

Some fashion pieces are elevated from being just accessories to statement pieces in themselves. The iconic Hermes Birkin bag is one such fashion pick. Synonymous with luxury, exclusivity, and timeless style, the bag enjoys global fame like none other. The bag has become a social symbol for the reasons pertaining to its cost and limited availability.

A scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara | Image: X

In popular culture, the bag is most prominently featured in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). The bag is referred to as ‘bagwati’, a prized possession that Farhan Akhtar's character guards with his life upon knowing the cost. The casual yet aspirational reference made the bag more desirable. Beyond that iconic reference, the Birkin has made several appearances in popular films and television shows worldwide, cementing its place in pop culture.

Sex and the City

One of the most famous nods to the Birkin comes from the hit TV series Sex and the City. In one unforgettable episode, Samantha Jones goes to great lengths to acquire a Birkin bag, only to be told there’s a long waiting list. The storyline highlighted the bag’s exclusivity and turned it into an object of desire for millions of viewers.

A still from Sex and the City 2 | Image; X

The bag makes a comeback in the movie, Sex and the City 2. In a rib-tickling scene, the gang finds themselves at a street market selling counterfeit goods. Here, Samantha's real Birkin bag is confused for being a fake leading to the character's tussle with the local shopkeepers.



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Student of the Year

Alia Bhatt carries a Birkin in the poster of Student of the year | Image: X

The Bollywood reference of Birkin bag is not just limited to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The opulent accessory starred on the first poster of the movie, Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. The bag was held by Alia Bhatt's character Shanaya, who is shown to be a brat girl from an affluent household.



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The iconic origin story of the Birkin bag

The origin of the Birkin dates back to the early 1980s and is tied to a chance encounter. In 1984, British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin was seated next to Jean-Louis Dumas, then the chief executive of the French luxury house Hermès, on a flight from Paris to London. During the journey, Birkin expressed her frustration about not being able to find a stylish yet practical handbag that could accommodate her daily essentials.

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