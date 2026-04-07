Summer Menace: How To Drive Mosquitoes Away From Your Home For Good?
Chemical laden solutions like mosquito repelling sprays or coil can prove to be extremely detrimental to health.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Summer is not just the season of rising temperatures, but insects also begin breeding. The buzzing and biting of mosquitoes not only disrupt sleep but also heighten the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. To escape mosquito menace, people often resort to using coils and chemical-laden sprays in their homes. However, these chemical laden solutions can prove to be extremely detrimental to health. Here are a few home remedies to repel mosquitoes.
Neem and Camphor
Neem possesses antibacterial properties and mosquitoes absolutely detest its scent. To utilise this, mix a small amount of camphor with neem oil and burn it in a lamp (diya). The smoke generated will instantly drive mosquitoes out of your home.
Also read: 5 Plants That Thrive In Low Sunlight
Lemon and Clove
Cut a lemon in half and embed 10 to 12 cloves into each half. Place these halves in the corners of your room or near windows. Their fragrance acts as a natural repellent against mosquitoes.
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Special plants at home
The most aesthetically pleasing way to repel mosquitoes is by planting "mosquito-repelling" plants. You can grow a Tulsi (Holy Basil) plant in your home and mosquitoes steer clear of its vicinity. Additionally, Lemongrass and Citronella are also effective in driving mosquitoes away. Their lemon-like fragrance confuses and disorients the insects.
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Garlic spray
The pungent odour of garlic proves to be a formidable weapon against mosquitoes. Crush a few cloves of garlic and boil them in water. Pour this liquid into a spray bottle and spritz it in the corners of your home, on curtains and near the entryways.