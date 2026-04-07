Summer Menace: How To Drive Mosquitoes Away From Your Home For Good?

Summer is not just the season of rising temperatures, but insects also begin breeding. The buzzing and biting of mosquitoes not only disrupt sleep but also heighten the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. To escape mosquito menace, people often resort to using coils and chemical-laden sprays in their homes. However, these chemical laden solutions can prove to be extremely detrimental to health. Here are a few home remedies to repel mosquitoes.

Mosquito repellant sprays are laden with chemicals | Iamge: Freepik



Neem and Camphor

Neem possesses antibacterial properties and mosquitoes absolutely detest its scent. To utilise this, mix a small amount of camphor with neem oil and burn it in a lamp (diya). The smoke generated will instantly drive mosquitoes out of your home.

Also read: 5 Plants That Thrive In Low Sunlight

Lemon and Clove

Cut a lemon in half and embed 10 to 12 cloves into each half. Place these halves in the corners of your room or near windows. Their fragrance acts as a natural repellent against mosquitoes.

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Mosquitoes are repelled by the pungent smell of clove and lemon | Image: Freepik

Special plants at home

The most aesthetically pleasing way to repel mosquitoes is by planting "mosquito-repelling" plants. You can grow a Tulsi (Holy Basil) plant in your home and mosquitoes steer clear of its vicinity. Additionally, Lemongrass and Citronella are also effective in driving mosquitoes away. Their lemon-like fragrance confuses and disorients the insects.

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Garlic spray