Paris Fashion Week 2020 Gears Up For Virtual Event, With No Paparazzi And Audience

Fashion enthusiasts have been delighted ever since it was announced that Paris Fashion Week 2020 will be held virtually. Paris is usually buzzing with its prestigious Haute Couture presentations during the month of July. The hotels in the city are usually turned into catwalk venues. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a virtual fashion week. Read on:

ALSO READ | As Paris Fashion Week Is Streamed, Critics Look To Future

Paris Fashion Week 2020 prepares for a virtual makeover

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several popular designers will be starting with online showcasing their designs. This will be starting next week. Several world-class designers like Christian Dior, Valentino, etc. will be running scheduled shows of their collections.

ALSO READ | Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture Week Cancelled Due To Coronavirus: Organisers

This has helped textile suppliers and artists during the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent statement released by the team of Paris Fashion Week 2020, Guillaume Connan spoke about how his business has been impacted due to the virtual Paris Fashion Week 2020. Guillaume Connan usually drives A-listers around the city between shows. He added that his business has been impacted severely as there were no clients to drive around.

At the Haute Couture Week, a set of designers display handmade outfits by them. French fashion designer, Stephane Rolland mentioned how he would miss his friends. He also added that he will be missing the audience. The numerous fashion weeks held in Paris contributes about $1.35 billion into the economy. With the even being held virtually, the economy will be taking a drastic hit.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Refuses To Go To Paris Fashion Week 2020 As Coronavirus Epidemic Spreads

French fashion designer, Christophe Josse had a different opinion about the Paris Fashion Week 2020 being held virtually. He added that he was happy to have been able to highlight the intricacies of his designs. He also added that he would consider doing it again. Christophe Josse father admitted that he was a bit hesitant initially. He also addressed how it is still unclear whether the virtual format will prove to be a hit with the audience.

Frederic Hocquard from Paris city council added that physical catwalks might be back in Paris by September. He also revealed that several brands have already started booking venues for the same. He added that there is a chance that the hiatus could be seen as an inspiration for greener formats in fashion in the future.

ALSO READ | Paris And Milan Fashion Weeks Go Digital, Have A New Schedule For July 2020