Published 16:02 IST, September 11th 2024

Pictures Of PeeCee And KimK Partying Together Goes Viral; Check Out Their Outfits

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and reality star Kim Kardashian were recently spotted at the Kering Foundation's Caring For Women dinner during NYFW.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and reality star Kim Kardashian were recently spotted at the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner during New York Fashion Week.
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and reality star Kim Kardashian were recently spotted at the Kering Foundation's Caring For Women dinner during New York Fashion Week.
  • 2 min read
15:45 IST, September 11th 2024