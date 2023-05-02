Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Photo Of Her MET Gala 2023 Preparations

Priyanka Chopra will walk the MET Gala red carpet on May 1. This will mark the actress's fourth appearance at the fashion event. Ahead of the MET Gala 2023, Priyanka took to her social media to share a picture of her preparations for the big night.

Priyanka Chopra is a regular in keeping her fans updated on social media. Ahead of the MET Gala, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her preparations of the day. She shared a picture of her sweaty face, presumably after a gym session. She captioned the post "MET Monday with Face Gym".

Priyanka Chopra also gave a sneak peak into her dressing room. In a short video, Priyanka shared a mirror selfie while she was getting her hair done. The Fashion actress was surrounded by her team of makeup artists, hair stylists and others in the room.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to walk the red carpet

While Priyanka Chopra confirmed her attendance at the MET Ball, it is not yet announced who she will be walking the red carpet with. Fans of the actress spotted her on a date night with husband, Nick Jonas in the city a night before. This fuelled the suspicion that the couple might walk the red carpet together.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick made their debut as a couple at the MET Gala 2017. The actress wore an outfit designed by Ralph Lauren for the same. She attended the event again in 2019 in a Ralph Lauren outfit. Her last MET appearance was in 2019 when she wore a Dior outfit.

About MET Gala 2023

The first Monday of May is reserved for the biggest fashion event of the year. This year the MET ball will take place on May 1. Among the list of attendees are Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The theme of the fashion event this year will be 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', to honour the late German designer.