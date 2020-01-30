Priyanka Chopra To Sunny Leone: Celebrity-inspired Slip Dresses To Wear For Any Party

People generally love dressing up for parties. Be it formal or informal occasions, many hardly miss the chance to ponder on what to wear. When it comes to occasions like a friend's party, wedding reception or bachelorette, everyone wants to look their best.

One of the ways to amp up the look is the slip dress. One can simply dress and create a difference by taking cues from celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone, and Deepika Padukone. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Here Are Zendaya-inspired Hairstyles You Must Try Right Away

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Inspired Pantsuits You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Celebrity-inspired slip dresses:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra knows how to rock anything and look gorgeous. The actor's blueprinted slip dress is a beautiful way for one to look gorgeous, especially during the pleasant weather in the month of February. Take a look:

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's blue slip dress has grabbed the attention of many fans. She paired it with yellow earrings and strappy heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's wardrobe is loved by many. The actor wore a satin slip dress with a thigh-high slit. The blue colour definitely accentuates her physique. One can wear them for formal events too by pairing it with a black blazer.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took everyone's breath away at her Met Gala debut in the year 2017. She opted for a white slip dress and paired the outfit with diamond shoulder dusters. Here's the look.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

Image Courtesy: Instagram - sunnyleone / priyankacentral / poonamdamania