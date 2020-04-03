Quarantine Skincare: Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Facial Hair At Home Amid Lockdown

Now that the country is under a lockdown, most of our on-going schedules have been stalled for a few days. While it is important to take good care of skin, it is impossible to visit a salon or parlour. For the ones who are struggling with unwanted facial hair, here are few hacks to get rid of facial hair at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

5 ways to get rid of facial hair at home

Egg whites and cornstarch

The best way to remove facial hair in the thick of Coronavirus quarantine is to make a simple mixture using egg white and corn starch. For this, begin with taking some corn starch and beating one egg white into it. Then slowly mix it and form a thick paste. Apply this thick paste on the regions where you have facial hair and you will notice that the paste will stick to your skin after some time. Pull out the residue in the opposite direction. As per many reports, this is one of the easiest home remedies to remove facial hair.

Homemade wax and honey

To wax your face in another easy way is to make your own wax at home using sugar, lemon juice, honey. Mix all the ingredients till the sugar melts and thicken into a paste. Make sure the consistency of your paste is thick enough, then you will not require any strips or denim strips to pull out your hair. This is also one of the go-to remedies to get rid of facial hair .

Eyebrow tweezers

Eyebrow tweezers sometimes come free with many eyebrow colouring pellets. If you have this one, you can easily pluck out the extras grown on your brows, upper lips and chin.

Gram flour and coconut oil mixture

To make this mixture at home, take some gram flour in a bowl and then add two tablespoons of coconut oil to it. Once it forms a dough-like consistency, add two tablespoons of rose water to it. Use your fingers and apply this on your face, mainly on the regions where you have facial hair growth.

