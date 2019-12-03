Lighten Facial Hair With These Five Ways Of Natural Bleaching

Most women prefer to go to beauty parlours to get rid of facial hair that grows on the upper lip, chin, and forehead. Though facial hair can be temporarily removed with the help of a thread, one can even lighten them by bleaching. If parlours are not your cup of tea and yet you want to hide facial hair, here are five tips to lighten your facial hair naturally with home remedies from your kitchen.

Lemon juice:

Lemon is rich in vitamin C. It is widely used in treating pigmentation. It is also a major ingredient in cosmetic bleaching. All you need is one lemon and a cotton pad. Squeeze the lemon and dab the cotton pad in it. Apply it in the affected area and rinse it off after 15-20 minutes. Repeat the procedure daily for better results.

Radish:

Radish is rich in antioxidants and vitamins that benefits the body in several ways. The intake of radish is good for health but it is even good for the facial skin. It even acts as a natural bleach. Wash the radish well before using it. Peel it and grind to extract the juice. Apply all over the dark region and wash off after 15-20 minutes.

Tomatoes:

Tomatoes are a great source of Vitamin C. It helps in clearing skin naturally as well as quickly. Slice a tomato into pieces and rub it all over your face, leave it unattended for 15-20 minuntes and then wash it with cold water. Immediate effects can be seen but it is better to be consistent with the procedure.

Chickpea Flour:

Chickpea flour is one of the most traditional ways to lighten facial hair naturally. All you need is chickpea flour and water. Make a paste out of it. Add turmeric for better results. Apply this paste on your affected areas with a cotton ball and leave it for 15 minutes. Gently scrub with a soft cotton pad using warm water. Repeat the procedure two times a week.

Papaya:

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain. Papain extracts have been found to have depilatory effects. Mash papaya and mix it well with lemon juice., apply it on the affected areas and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with water. Repeat this two times a week.

