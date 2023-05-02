Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Arrive Fashionably Late At Met Gala 2023 Yet Steal The Show

Every year the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates fashion through fundraising with the annual Met Gala. This year, the theme honoured the legendary Karl Lagerfeld for his artistic vision and contributions in the field of fashion. Rihanna arrived at the coveted Met red carpet, her tenth appearance over the years, to showcase her own interpretation of the theme.

Rihanna's red carpet reveal



Rihanna walked the Met red carpet with partner ASAP Rocky. The two arrived fashionably late, commanding all the attention at the venue. Rihanna chose to arrive in all-white for her ode to Karl Lagerfeld at this year's event. Rihanna walked in to the venue hand in hand with ASAP Rocky. Her Valentino gown, at first glance appeared to be a two-tiered ensemble featuring a draped skirt and what appeared to be a heap of 3D roses arranged around her face. The fingerless white gloves were an obvious nod to the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' theme. Rihanna's face, framed with a pair of white glares, peaked through from among the roses. ASAP Rocky too added a unique touch to his simple denim and suit combo with an asymmetrical Scottish skirt complete with a slit.



Rihanna however, had a red carpet reveal under her shroud of soft roses. The extended cape unfurled in to a shawl Rihanna draped around her elbows. Beneath, Rihanna was dressed in a backless gown with a low ballgown hem. The diamond chokers, a signature Rihanna move, completed her look.

More on Met Gala 2023



The Met Gala honoured Karl Lagerfeld this year by centering the exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme went as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses attended the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their own interpretations of the theme at hand. Celebrities collaborated with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.