Alia Bhatt Steals The Limelight In Pearl-encrusted Prabal Gurung Gown At MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt has arrived on the MET Gala red carpet. The actress has donned a white gown encrusted with pearls. She is accompanied by her designer Prabal Gurung. Photos of the actress on the red carpet have gone viral.

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the MET Gala 2023 in a white floor length gown. Alia’s outfit included a half glove matching her gown. The glove can be seen as Alia’s way of paying tribute to the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who is being honored at the charity ball this year. Alia accessorised her look with a pair of white earrings and a matching ring. Take a look at the actresses' photos and videos from the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt had previously shared her excitement for attending the red carpet. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared photos with her cat Edward before leaving for New York City, where the gala is taking place. Alia also engaged in online conversation with her designer Prabal Gurung as the two shared mutual admiration for each other. Before getting ready for the red carpet, Alia also shared a picture from her dressing room with the caption, “And so we begin #METGala2023”

About MET Gala 2023

The Met Gala is organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The annual event hosts several celebrity guests who participate with respect to a specific theme. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The theme for the Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Several A-list celebrities are expected to grace the red carpet, with Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa slated to co-chair the event. Previously, Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla, and Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet.