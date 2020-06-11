Sabyasachi's Kala Ghoda Mumbai Outlet To Reopen; Designer Releases Statement

Following relaxations from the COVID-19 lockdown, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Wednesday announced that his Mumbai store will be resuming operations, in accordance with the safety measures to prevent coronavirus spread. Kolkata-born designer, who is famous for his vibrant and eclectic styles said the Mumbai stores will resume its operation, however, they have limited to only phone and WhatsApp video consultations for the time being.

Mukherjee took to his Instagram handle to share the written statement. While giving out further details, such as phone numbers, time, and date to contact, the designer stressed that "all order pickups will remain contactless."

Earlier in March, like many other institutions, the coronavirus crisis had compelled Indian fashion couturiers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and others-- Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, and Rohit Bal to temporarily shut down their stores across the country.

Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 52,445

With 1567 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 10, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 52,445. In the day, 751 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 23,693. 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,855. 80 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 104 COVID-19 positive pregnant women, including one woman suffering from a serious disease successfully delivered at the KEM Hospital. Out of 1833 patients admitted in moderate to serious condition in hospitals across the city, the condition of 920 patients has improved on treatment while 598 others have been discharged.

(with ANI inputs)