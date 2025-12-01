Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Over The Top Wedding Ring, Minimalist Mangalsutra Gets Everyone Talking

Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony held at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Reports suggest that the intimate affair had only select members from close friends and family in attendance. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the small yet beautiful ceremony.

Samantha took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to post a series of pictures from the traditional event, marking the date "01.12.2025" in her caption, accompanied by white heart emojis. The ceremony appeared to be simple yet deeply personal. In the first image, Raj is seen placing a ring on Samantha's finger as the two stand before Linga Bhairavi. Another picture shows Samantha holding Raj close while proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's massive wedding ring

It was the ring that caught the attention of social media users. The uniquely designed rock became the talk of the town as soon as Samantha shared the first photos. The diamond-shaped ring featured a two-levelled rock cut in a distinct shape, making it appear like glass. As per reports, the ring was designed by Theodoros Jeweller. The purposely lesser-known brand keeps a low profile on social media and boasts a high-profile clientele. The diamond in the ring features a portrait cut.



First photos of Samantha and Raj as husband and wife | Image: Instagram

Not just the design, the ring also sparked conversation about the timeline of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's relationship. Eagle-eyed fans scoured through photos posted by the actress over the months to check when the ring first appeared on her finger. Some netizens believe that Samantha and Raj have been married since February this year.



