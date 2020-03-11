Sara Ali Khan To Kiara Advani - Bollywood Celebs In Tie-dye Outfits

Popularly known as tie-dye, this messy yet vibrant look is a trending style nowadays. The color print manages to look amazing on all solid outfits. With summer right around the corner, the tie-dye style is an amazing way to amp-up your wardrobe. Also known as dip-dye, the style is quirky and apt for the summer season. People are often spotted wearing it at the beach or resorts as the weather gets warmer. Even Bollywood celebs are often spotted pulling off this amazing style. Take a look at a few stars who were spotted in tie-dye outfit style, including Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt:

Bollywood celebs dressed in tie-dye outfits

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was snapped in a pretty pink sequinned saree for a shoot. The baby pink saree was dipped in a rose-pink dye which came out in a pretty print. Topped with a lavender singlet blouse, the actor completed her look with a studded neckpiece. With a minimal makeup look, Advani chose to leave her hair open for this one.

Sara Ali Khan

For one of her promotional looks for Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan dressed up in white bodysuit. She topped the outfit with a pair of tie-dyed pants. With her hair uniquely styled in two ponies, the actor completed her look with a pair of reflective heels.

Kriti Sanon

For one of the weddings that Kriti Sanon attended, the dressed up in yellow dress. With fuchsia die, the actor looked stunning in a yellow sharara outfit. Leaving her hair open, the actor opted for a hair-accessory.

Kartik Aaryan

For one of his promotional looks, Kartik Aaryan chose to wear a tie-dyed tee-shirt. He completed the look with a pair of washed blue jeans. He chose to top the look with a pair of white chunky sneakers and hung headphones around his neck.

Ananya Panday

For one of her interview looks, Ananya Panday dressed up in a pretty white dress. With a cold-shoulder fit, the mini-dress had a blue-dyed design over a creamish colour. Choosing to leave her hair open, she completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

