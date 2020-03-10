Sara Ali Khan Promotes Body Positivity In This Heartfelt Message On Women's Day 2020

Sara Ali Khan has evidently managed to become a fan favourite with very few films under her kitty. The actor has only made her debut in 2018 and has become one of the most talked-about stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. On International Women's Day 2020, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post talking about body positivity. Check out her post below -

Sara Ali Khan's International Women's Day 2020 post

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a collage of six photos. Each photo gave a look into Sara Ali Khan's different versions. In one of the photos in the collage, Sara Ali Khan boldly revealed her photo from the time she was obese. In the caption, Sara Ali Khan expressed that one should celebrate every version of themselves. The photo was received with an outpour of love and praise for Sara Ali Khan in the comment section. One of the admirers of Sara Ali Khan's post was also Katrina Kaif who left a heart under her post. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Sara Ali Khan Instagram

On the work front

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1. The shoots for the film have reportedly wrapped up. Besides this, Sara Ali Khan will also be featuring alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi re.

