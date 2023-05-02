Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss Debut Their Baby Bumps At Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala this year saw celebrities from across the professional spectrum pay tribute to fashion visionary Karl Lagerfeld in accordance with the Met Gala theme honouring the late designer. An added element of surprise was the baby bumps which made their debut this year at the Met. Both Selena Williams and Karlie Kloss marked their presence at the big banner event, with evident bumps peeking through their svelte tributes.

Serena Williams announces second pregnancy at Met

Serena Williams walked the Met red carpet in a velvet black mermaid cut gown with a crisp white tulle hem and sheer black sleeves. The more exciting aspect of Serena Williams' all-out look, however, was her evident baby bump, well-cradled in her figure-hugging ensemble. Serena completed her look with heaped strings of messy pearls and a rhinestone encrusted headband. The ace athlete walked with husband Alexis Ohanian, who complimented Serena's ode to Karl Lagerfeld in a crisp black conventional suit.

Karlie Kloss debuts second baby bump at Met

Model Karlie Kloss also walked the Met red carpet with baby number two on board. The model's appearance at the Met Gala this year was essentially her official announcement of the good news. Karlie Kloss debuted her bump with husband Joshua Kushner. Kushner kept it simple in a conventional black tuxedo. Kloss' look for the night married comfort with style in a fuss-free skin-tight black skivvy silhouette with a circular slinky train at the back. The expecting mother matched the string of pearls around her neck with a matching embellishment around her evident baby bump.

More on Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year by centering their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme goes as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses will be attending the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their own interpretations of the theme at hand. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.