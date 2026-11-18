Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is known for her impeccable public presence. She is also known for her fashion sense and calm demeanour, despite often being trolled for embracing motherhood at the young age of 22. However, this never pulled her down; rather, it made her even more confident and poised. Having said that, Mira is receiving praise across the internet for embracing her stretch marks.

Make way for Mira Rajput

On Tuesday, Mira attended a star-studded Earthshot Prize 2026 with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. For the event, she wore an electric blue dress, featuring a cutout design around the waistline with an elegantly draped fabric sash wrapping across the torso, giving it both structure and fluid movement. The dress had a chic, asymmetric one-shoulder or draped-shoulder profile that flows into a sleek silhouette, making it stand out on the red carpet.

She kept her styling relatively minimal and glamorous, complementing the dress with sleek, open hair and subtle accessories to keep the focus sharp on the gown and its confident look.

While netizens were unable to get over her dress, they noticed stretch marks around her waistline. Soon after, this became the talk of the town, with everyone lauding Mira for confidently embracing it.

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Netizens react to Mira Rajput's stretch marks in stunning blue dress

Soon after, a video from the event was posted on Instagram; netizens flooded the comment section, lauding Mira. A user wrote, "Her Stretch Marks screaming confidence. Amazing mother." Another wrote, "Loved the tiger's stripes." A third user wrote, "How confidently she is carrying her pregnancy scars. Women you are the epitome of beauty." "Stretch marks are normal and it is proud to show that," a user wrote. "Love the way how women own it as a sign of pride," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Mira Rajput has sparked a conversation about motherhood and real bodies by stepping out with unapologetic confidence and letting her natural stretch marks show. While high-fashion spaces often push an illusion of flawlessness, Mira's effortless grace serves as a powerful reminder that pregnancy scars are not flaws to be hidden, but badges of honour.