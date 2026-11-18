Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are having the time of their lives parenting their 1-year-old daughter, Saraayah Malhotra and planning to welcome their second baby anytime soon. To make their time more merry, they jetted off to Jaipur to spend quality time away from the cameras, but little did they know the paparazzi wouldn't let them breathe in secrecy. A video is going viral online showing the first glimpse of their daughter. While the internet is completely in meltdown, the couple noticed and issued a statement requesting privacy.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter Saraayah

Sidharth and Kiara were snapped at Jaipur airport with their daughter Saraayah. The video going viral has revealed their baby girl's face. Following this, the couple requested to respect the privacy of their daughter and not to reveal her face.

The statement reads, "We have a humble request: we would sincerely appreciate it if you could refrain from sharing or posting the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s daughter on your page/portal. In case you do, please ensure to cover the face with an emoticon. We request you to kindly respect the family’s privacy and oblige. Thank you so much for your understanding and cooperation."

In the video, Sidharth is looking stylish in a blue-on-blue track look, carrying their daughter in his arms, while Kiara walks alongside them, trying to hide the face of the little one with a cloth.

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The couple welcomed their daughter Saraayah in July 2025. This year in October, they announced the second pregnancy with a sweet joint post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Toxic, alongside Yash. The film flopped at the box office, but Kiara's performance was widely praised by the audience. Sidharth, on the other hand, was seen in The Vvaan, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was a hit at the box office. They are yet to announce their next projects.