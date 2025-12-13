Shakira Stuns In Custom Gaurav Gupta Blue Ensemble For A Special Performance With Her Sons In Argentina | Watch

Gaurav Gupta is one of the top Indian designers who has earned a respected reputation overseas as well. After designing outfits for global icons like Rihanna, Aishwarya Rai, La Lisa, Katy Perry and Adele, among others, the designer curated a special ensemble for the pop icon Shakira. The powder blue outfit worn by the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker went viral as she shared the stage with her sons, Milan, 12 and Sasha, 10, for the first time. Photos and videos of the star from the Argentina concert are now doing the rounds on social media.

Shakira's outfit was an ode to her spirit animal - She Wolf

Giving the attendees a goosebump moment, Shakira performed her 2023 track Acrostico during the Argentina leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. For the tender track, her sons joined her for the chorus, matching their mother in powder blue suits. The audience erupted in applause and cheers when the boys came on stage.

The 48-year-old pop icon also donned a powder blue couture by Gaurav Gupta. The outfit comprised a corset-style breast plate teamed with an asymmetrical, sculpted skirt. Organza silk was used to create the flowy skirt that appeared to have ocean-like waves. As per a post made by the designer, “The soft sculpted wave pattern on the skirt reflects the ocean that connects their worlds.”

What caught attention in Shakira's outfit was her bodice. Her spirit animal, the she wolf, was sculpted on a metal breast plate that glossed in blue colour. The top represented the fierce protector instinct of a mother.



Shakira's post for the ‘magical’ performance

Marking the special day on her Instagram account, Shakira shared pictures with her sons from the concert. In the caption, she wrote in Spanish, “Buenos Aires, thank you for this moment that will last us forever. It was magical to sing with my children and watch them bring out the music they carry inside, while watching whole families also sing and hug!”