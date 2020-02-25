Sun Hats To Flatter Your Face: Here Are A Few Tips On How To Choose Them

Sun hats are not only stylish but also highly practical. If you are living in an area with hot weather, where your skin will be damaged under the sweltering sun, then sun hats are one of the best ways by which you can combat the heat. Here are a few tips to keep in mind while buying stylish and flattering sun hats.

Here are a few tips for buying flattering sun hats that will protect you from the heat

[Image by Hayley Maxwell on Unsplash]

The very first tip is to try and buy sun hats that have a wide brim. Wide brims offer the most protection against the sun. Also try to find sun hats that cover the back of your neck, as well as protect the top of your face. Always buy practical sun hats, as their primary purpose is to protect you from the heat, with style only being an added benefit.

Then you need to pay attention to the length of the sun hat's crown. Sun hats with shorter crowns are best for people who have a long face. However, short hats also have the downside of making you look shorter. Meanwhile, if someone has a round or small face, they should try and buy sun hats with a longer crown. Longer crown hats also make you look a few inches taller than you really are. Always check the length of the crown, as a properly proportioned sun hat always looks flattering.

You should also keep an eye on the sun hat's size. While wide brim hats are preferable, getting a hat that is too big for you is pointless. Always try out a sun hat before purchasing it and make sure that its size is perfect for your head. Finally, you need to choose the right colour that suits you. The best option is to buy a simple straw hat, as they can be used in any situation. However, if straw hats are not your style, then look for a colour that will match your outfit.

