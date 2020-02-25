Here Are Some Tips For Choosing Your Perfect Pair Of Sunglasses

While the market now has a vast collection and variety of sunglasses, it gets difficult for many to choose the right frame for their face. Sometimes, there comes a situation when a certain pair of funky sunglasses may suit your friend's face but not yours. Given here are some amazing hacks and pointers for you to keep a note, the next time you head out to shop sunglasses.

How to choose the best sunglasses for your face shape

Some stylists say that one can opt for black or brown frames if they have an oval-shaped face. For many who have a whiter skin tone, can also opt for darker coloured square-shaped sunglasses for a better look. Many who have an oval-shaped face, also opt for bordered sunglasses.

Also Read | The curious case of Ileana D’Cruz’s stolen sunglasses has an Akshay Kumar connection

Many stylists recommend people with a smaller face to opt for cat-eyed frames or sleek frames which do not look very big on the face. Very big sunglasses can make the face look bulky. Some also like wearing regular-specs, but with reflector- glasses to suit the face shape.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor shows how to stay cool in summers with dapper sunglasses, see pics

If your face is oblong shaped, then style gurus would recommend sunglasses with broader side sticks. Many like to sport wayfarers and rectangle-shaped glasses. Some fashion reports also suggest that a semi-rimless frame would be a good option too.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor shows how to complement attire with sunglasses in these pictures

Go for a bigger, rounder frame if you have a slightly longer face. Wider sunglasses reportedly makes the face look bolder. A bigger frame aligns well with the jawline too.

For the ones who have a diamond-shaped face, round-shaped sunglasses tend to look perfect at times. Many like wearing reflectors too. Circular or semi-circled sunglasses are great options for this face shape.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's quirky sunglasses turn heads, see pictures

(Image courtesy: Canva)