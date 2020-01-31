Beauty Tips For Those Who Wish To Opt For A No-makeup Look

For people who do not like wearing makeup, there are ways to enhance your looks with applying any. There are certain tips and tricks to get glowing skin and flawless complexion without the help of any makeup products. Let us take a look at some of the beauty tips for people who do not like wearing makeup.

Beauty hacks

Use a moisturiser

Using a moisturiser before heading out of the house is one of the best ways to protect the skin. However, do ensure that the moisturiser contains Vitamin C which is meant to be good for the skin. Make sure you clean your face before using a moisturiser because dirty skin can clog the pores and worsen skin health.

Face Mask

Quite a few people prefer to skip using a face mask but they often underestimate its advantages. Though using a face mask daily can make the skin dry and dull, using it twice in a month should be fine. It clears clogged pores and detoxifies the skin in just 20 minutes. Leave the face mask for 15-20 minutes after applying it. Make sure the face mask is natural and does not have any harmful chemicals.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin is an important step. Using a scrub is the best way to do so. It will give your skin a deep, yet gentle exfoliation for visibly smooth skin. This method is beneficial if you are suffering from acne scars. Scrubbing your skin harshly might also damage the skin, so be gentle.

