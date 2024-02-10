English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Sonam Kapoor Makes A Fashionable Front Row Appearance At A New York Fashion Week Show

The actress made a dazzling appearance in a shirt and suit look on the first day of one of the biggest fashion extravaganzas of New York.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sonam at NYFW
Sonam at NYFW | Image:@Aditiya_renee on X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bollywood’s own fashionista Sonam Kapoor made a fashionable appearance at designer and long time friend Tommy Hilfiger’s show at the New York Fashion Week. The veteran designer took over the Oyster Bar in Grand Central for a New York-centric fashion show that marked his homecoming to the fashion capital of the USA. Singer John Batiste serenaded the audience, including Anna Wintour.

Sonam said in an exclusive byte to Vogue Magazine that she is excited to be at the Tommy Hilfiger Show on the first day of the New York Fashion Week. The same clip also shows Shay Mitchell, Becky G and Kelly Rutherford in attendance at what was the “Tommy Club” for the night.

Sonam at international fashion shows

The Neerja actress is no stranger to attending fashion shows, enjoying them from the front row. Last month, Sonam Kapoor had attended the Paris Couture Week on Monday for Dior Haute Couture show. She was dressed up in a black outfit and joined the likes of Rihanna, The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kelly Rutherford, Carla Bruni, Natalie Portman and other A-listers.  

The ongoing New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week started on 9th February and it will go on till 14th of this morning. The fashion extravaganza will see brands like Helmut Lang, Thom Browne, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, and Altuzarra showcasing their exquisite designs on the runway. On the first day, one of the collections that stood out was that of Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung. He presented a collection that represented melancholy in a cathartic way. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

