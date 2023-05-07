Sonam Kapoor To Wear A Special Outfit For King Charles III's Coronation Concert

King Charles III's coronation took place at the Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The royal family will now host a concert at Windsor castle, which will begin at 12 a.m IST. Along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will also be present at the event and will perform a spoken word piece.

According to Variety, Sonam will be donning a floor-length gown created in collaboration by British designer Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna for the special occasion. A band design across the shoulders of the custom gown frames the corseted bodice and extends into a voluminous skirt with architectural godet pleats. Wickstead created the dress, but Khanna added the calico-inspired print to complete the look. The 17th and 18th century calico designs, which were a common item exchanged between India and the UK in the past, served as inspiration for the Indian designer.

"It's a momentous occasion"

Expressing her happiness on being invited to be part of the coronation ceremony, Sonam Kapoor said, "I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, celebrating His Majesty's love for music and art. It's a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom. The Choir's music will be paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy."

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be the lead performers at the coronation concert. Besides them, Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and club DJ Pete Tong were also announced as the other participants. The concert will also feature the legendary pianist Lang Lang.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Next, she will be a part of Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first acting project after she gave birth to her son Vayu in August last year.