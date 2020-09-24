Sotheby’s Creates Much Hype Amongst Sneaker Community With Their 'Cult Canvas' Auction

Sotheby is a popular auction company that has been in the industry since 1744. The company has adapted to an online auction technique and have recently managed to gain a lot of attention with their latest uploads. This Sotheby's auction of there is called, “Cult Canvas” and it includes 8 iconic pairs of Nike sneakers. They are not just normal Nike sneakers but are some of the most talked-about pairs of dunks in the sneaker community. These cult sneakers are some of the rarest and historic pairs of dunks. Here are some of the sneakers listed in Sotheby’s auction, "Cult Canvas".

All Nike Sneakers listed in Sotheby's auction, 'Cult Canvas"

All these pictures have been taken from Sotheby's official website

1. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Paris" Sample

Estimated Pirce: $70,000 to $80,000 Designer: French painter, Bernard Buffet Year of Release: 2003

2.“Bred” Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG (1985)’

Estimated Pirce:$8,000 to $10,000 Designer: Peter Moore Year of Release: 1985

3. NYC Pigeon Nike Dunk Low Pro SB

Estimated Pirce: $25,000 to $30,000 Designer: Founder of Staple Design, Jeff Staple Year of Release: 2005

4. Futura's Nike SB Dunk High Pro "FLOM"

Estimated Pirce: $50,0000 to $60,000 Designer: American graffiti artist, Futura Year of Release: 2004

5. Nike SB Dunk Low Sample

Estimated Pirce: $7,000 to $10,000 Designer: Japanese illustrator and cartoonist, Katsuya Terada Year of Release: 2003

6. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Gardener Wood"

Estimated Pirce: $5,000 to $10,000 Designer: Famous artist from, Hong Kon,g, Michael Lau Year of Release: 2006

7. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "What the Dunk"

Estimated Pirce: $6,000 to $8,000 Designer: Nike designer James Arizumi Year of Release: 2007

8. Nike SB Dunk Low "Friends And Family"

Estimated Pirce: $3,000 - $5,000 Designer: Dutch artist, Pieter Janssen Year of Release: 2019

Official statement on Sotheby’s auction webpage

Sotheby’s is pleased to present Cult Canvas – a selective online auction of ultra-rare and pristine artist created sneakers. Based on the notion that art has found a new medium of expression or ‘canvas,' each of the lots are carefully crafted examples that showcase incredible talent in design. The 8 items in this offering are among the most coveted examples desired by sneaker collectors worldwide. Sotheby’s is proud to have partnered with Ryan Chang and @applied.arts.nyc for this innovative exploration of this new form of expression.

