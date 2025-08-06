Summer 2025 Is Clearly All About The Sequin Girlies And Bollywood Divas Agree

Summer fashion is usually all about pretty cotton dresses, bright and fun colors, and easy-breezy outfits. While these will always be summer classics, this year sequins, shimmers, payettes and everything that can catch the light seems to be in fashion, yes, even in day time looks.

And the best part, the trend is 100% approved by Bollywood fashionistas who have been serving us blinged-out gorgeousness this season.

Priyanka Chopra

Bold and confident, Priyanka Chopra’s short, shiny number is the definition of glamour. Some heels and accessories, and it can be the perfect date-night attire.

Ananya Panday

Ananya served this blinged-out cutesy dress moment during her beach holiday. Whether you are hitting the local joints or simply going shopping, pack sure to pack something similar for your next beach vacation.

Janhvi Kapoor

Think sequins are not for chilled-out looks? Think again, or better yet, see it on Janhvi Kapoor. The sequin details on the top does not are just so much without being too loud.

Rashmika Mandana

Less is always more when it comes to adding shine to your wardrobe. If sequins or payettes seem too much, take inspiration from Rashmika and wear a saree with just a hint of shimmer in the fabric, it works beautifully.

Khushi Kapoor

Yet another example of understated glam, Khushi Kapoor’s dress would be perfect for a more formal occasion. But that does not mean you cannot glam it up with some razzle-dazzle!

Rasha Thadani

Honestly, this one is not for the faint hearted but the colour is too gorgeous to be ignored. Rasha’s flirty purple dress is perfect those fun summer night outs when you want to go all out.

Tamannah Bhatia

A true fashionista, Tamannah knows that it is all about balance when wearing sequins. The intricately embellished skirt paired with a no fuss cropped tank top is how sequins and summer fashion comes together.

Shanaya Kapoor

Have a summer wedding to attend? Go for something like Shanaya’s crystal drop saree in the hottest hue of the season – butter yellow. You simply cannot go wrong in this one.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The soothing shade or blue with just the right amount of bling makes Jacqueline looks dreamy in this dress. It's chic, it's ethereal, and it’s giving mermaid dreams – what more do you want?

Rakul Preet Singh