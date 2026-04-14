Summer Style Guide: Wear These Colours To Stay Cool To Beat The Heat

The summer heat can be harsh as we ascend into warmer months. As the temperature soars, your wardrobe needs a reset. While breathable fabrics like cotton and linen are summer staples, the colours you wear can also play a crucial role in keeping you cool. Some colours are comforting and provide heat resistance in the hot summer days.

Classic whites

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White is undoubtedly the ultimate summer colour. It reflects almost all wavelengths of light, preventing heat from being absorbed. Whether it’s a crisp kurta, a breezy shirt, or a flowy dress, white outfits not only keep you cool but also look effortlessly elegant.



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Pastels

Soft pastel shades like baby pink, mint green, powder blue, and lavender are perfect for summer. These hues absorb less heat compared to darker colours and give off a soothing, airy vibe. They are ideal for both casual outings and workwear, especially when paired with light fabrics.

Earthy neutrals

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Beige, ivory, and light brown tones are great alternatives if you want something more subtle than white. These colours reflect sunlight reasonably well and blend beautifully with Indian summer aesthetics. Linen co-ords or cotton sarees in these shades can be both stylish and practical.



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Cool blues

Shades of blue, especially lighter ones like sky blue or aqua, create a psychological cooling effect. They remind us of water and calmness, making them a popular choice for summer wardrobes. A light blue shirt or kurti can instantly make you feel fresher.

Avoid darker shades

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While black, navy, and deep maroon may look chic, they tend to absorb more heat and can make you feel warmer. If you love darker shades, consider wearing them during evenings or opting for lighter versions instead.

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