Tattoo: 4 Coolest Tattoo Places In Delhi That You Must Check Out

Tattooing or getting inked has become popular all across the world. It is a traditional and ancient art of creating or embedding ink-based designs over your skin Tattoos also hold a different value to every individual. It is an ideal practice to think twice before getting your body inked as it will stay with you to the grave. Tattoos are an intricate piece of work that can make your body aesthetically pleasing. However, it is important to keep hygiene in mind while before getting yourself tattooed. It is that advised that you go to a well known and smartly picked tattoo artist for getting yourself tattooed. Here are some of the best Tattoo places in Delhi:

Devilz Tattooz

Location: M-37, 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

This place has a bunch of talented tattoo artists. The artists are detail-oriented and indulge in intricacy. For extremely unique design and patterns, head to this place. They indulge more in detailing, tribal, illustrative and new school art so if you are looking for something similar, this is your best option.

Mo Naga - Headhunters' Ink

Mo Naga, as he is addressing himself, is a tattoo artist from Nagaland. Mo Specialises in tribal designs, especially tribal work from the North East region of India. This talented tattoo artist also studies traditional styles and patterns.

Ali Burrni - Burrn’ink Studio

Location: C-201, Ground Floor, M Block Market, Behind Starbucks, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Ali Burrni is famous for intricate tattoos. Be it a mandala or a simple text, they work with attention to detail. Most of their work revolves around the concept of symmetry geometric patterns.

Max - InkInn Tattoo Studio

Location: 1497, 2nd Floor, Opp. P. T. College Bus Stop, South Extension 1, New Delhi.

Max is great with monochrome tattoos. Their work with black and white tattoos has made them popular in Delhi. If you want to get some lettering inked on your body, Max is your go-to person. Max is also splendid in fonts and calligraphy, so if you are looking to get some text or a quote inked, this is the place to go to.