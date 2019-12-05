Picturesque Rooftop Bars In Delhi That Offer An Ambient Experience

Rooftop bars are the best picturesque places a person can visit to feel an excellent dining experience. Delhi is vast and offers the beauty of many historic and classic memorials such as the India Gate and Red fort. Visiting such sky bars will give a perfect view and experience of the capital. Here is a list of the best rooftop bars in Delhi that offer a sublime dining experience-

Sky High

Sky High in Delhi is considered to be amongst the best places to go on a date in Delhi. It is a casual retro bar with an extensive range of multi-cuisine offerings with huge availability of liquor varieties. The place has a serene atmosphere, soulful live music, delicious food, great service and good booze. The speciality of this rooftop bar is Ceaser Cardini, Lebanese Mezze, Bento Fried Ocean Prawns, Peri Peri Pizza and Dal Makhani. Sky High only costs ₹1800 for two. It is open from 12 pm to 1 am.

Lavaash By Saby

Lavaash is known for offering the best Bengali cuisine of Delhi. It offers the best fish dishes one can imagine. The best delicacies of this rooftop bar is Prawn Claypot Casserole, Lavaash Spiced Chicken Pizza, Char Grilled Mutton Ribs The Egg Devil, the Pumpkin Manti, Chicken Kalagyosh, and the dark chocolate mousse. The interiors of this place are very charming and their outdoor seating is one of the prettiest. The food is out of this world and the portions are more than enough for two. The place only costs only ₹2150 for two people. It is open between 12 pm to 12 am.

Kylin

To enjoy the capital's best Asian food especially, Kylin is a must-visit restaurant in the capital. Kylin offers a vast variety of pocket-friendly dishes, making it an ideal place to go on a family dinner or to chill with friends. The place is known for it mouth-watering Chilli Garlic Noodles, Schezwan Prawns, Khao Suey, Bokchoy and Black Mushroom Dimsums, Dragon Roll and Thai Herb Fish. A couple can enjoy a romantic dinner on this rooftop bar in just ₹800. A person can visit this place from 11 am to 11 pm.

