Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Say 'I Do' In Dior Haute Couture At Madison Square Garden Ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially man and wife. The couple tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3 as America geared up for its 250th birthday. For their special day, the couple opted for haute couture. In an official statment, the luxury fashion label Dior confirmed that the bride and groom chose the brand for their wedding wardrobe.

In an official statment, the spokesperson of Taylor Swift said, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and the bride wore Cartier jewellery.”

Extending congratulations to the couple, Dior said in a statment, "Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. The looks have been created in Dior's ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple. Jonathan Anderson and the House of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom. - DIOR"

As the world awaits the first photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, the billboards outside Madison Square Garden flashed a ‘JusT & T Married’ in pink, sparking a global fan frenzy among Swifties. The wedding festivities of the couple took place on July 3, local time, with over 1000 attendees. Bigwigs from the world of entertainment, friends and family of the couple were in attendance at what is being called the ‘royal wedding of America’. The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marks a beautiful new chapter in their 3-year relationship.



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